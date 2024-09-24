In an Unprecedented Move, Ohio Is Funding the Construction of Private Religious Schools

For nearly 10 years the Republican Party has been trying to dismantle public education in the United States, and turn education into a private profit making activity, where children are indoctrinated and converted religiously. Americans are already the least literate and numerate population in the developed world and that is one of the intentions of the christofascists. All of this is designed to destroy the middle-class and turn the American population into ignorant peasants easily manipulated through their fear and anxieties. It is all happening right out in the open and almost no one in the corporate media and only a few real journalists, like ProPublica, seem to understand what is going on.

Families and students tour a new building on the campus of Temple Christian School in Lima, Ohio, in August. The expansion will accommodate increased enrollment thanks to families using vouchers.

Credit: Mackenzi Klemann / The Lima (Ohio) News

The state of Ohio is giving taxpayer money to private, religious schools to help them build new buildings and expand their campuses, which is nearly unprecedented in modern U.S. history.

While many states have recently enacted sweeping school voucher programs that give parents taxpayer money to spend on private school tuition for their kids, Ohio has cut out the middleman. Under a bill passed by its Legislature this summer, the state is now providing millions of dollars in grants directly to religious schools, most of them Catholic, to renovate buildings, build classrooms, improve playgrounds and more.

The goal in providing the grants, according to the measure’s chief architect, Matt Huffman, is to increase the capacity of private schools in part so that they can sooner absorb more voucher students.

“The capacity issue is the next big issue on the horizon” for voucher efforts, Huffman, the Ohio Senate president and […]