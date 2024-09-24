‘Fossil Fuel Companies Are Hijacking Our Universities’: 6 Top Schools Received Over $100 Million in Funds From Polluting Industries Since 2003

The United States has become a nation defined by its corruption. The petroleum corporations will do anything to protect their profits even as their products destroy the wellbeing of Earth. The individuals that control these corporations don’t seem to understand or believe that they, their families, and their descendents will be affected by what they are doing.

Members with the group Divest Princeton protested BP’s annual meeting on campus with researchers from Princeton’s Carbon Mitigation Institute. Credit: Divest Princeton

Elite universities in the United States — which conduct important climate research — are raking in millions from fossil fuel interests, potentially creating conflicts of interest.

This is according to a collection of new reports compiled by student organizers and released by the student-led Campus Climate Network, as The Guardian reported.

“Universities globally are often caught in a web of financial and research dependencies with the fossil fuel sector. These ties not only conflict with the ethics of academic independence but also hinder the progress of genuine climate research,” Campus Climate Network said on its website.

One institution, Princeton University, seems to have actually owned an oil company — Petrotiger, named after its mascot — earning it millions of dollars, reported The Guardian.

Six analyses put together by students at each institution focused on Princeton,