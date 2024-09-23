Prevalence of Overweight, Obesity, and Severe Obesity Among Adults Aged 20 and Over: United States, 1960–1962 Through 2017–2018

Stephan:

Obesity is a disease that occurs when there is an abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that poses a risk to health. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC define obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher for adults. A BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight. Morbid obesity is defined as a BMI of more than 40, which is roughly 80 pounds overweight for women and 100 pounds overweight for men. You can calculate your BMI here: https://www.forhers.com/tools/bmi-calculator.

A primary care physician who is, herself, an SR reader sent me this, and wrote that in the 30 years of her practice her patients, young and old have become ever more obese, and would I publish this in SR to warn people they needed to talk with their physicians about how to lose weight because their lives depended on it. As I thought about this study I realized she was right, and that it is a growing problem shaping the American culture. I have already published in SR that Americans have much shorter lives — typically about seven years shorter — than people in other developed democracies, and that obesity resulting from poor diet is one of the major causes of this shortened life span. If this is an issue for you, or someone you know please do help them get the assistance and guidance they need.