Doctors ‘fight like hell’ against a second Trump admin: ‘Elections do matter for your health’

The effect of the Dobbs decision on physicians is not getting a lot of attention but it is, in fact, having a significant effect on the political views of the medical community. Here is one of the first fact-based reports I have seen on this.

Doctors are giving nearly twice as much to Democrats as Republicans this cycle, teaming with Kamala Harris’ campaign and broadcasting the hazards they see in a second Trump administration on social media.

Some of their colleagues worry all the politicking will further erode trust in public health, but the Harris supporters say they see it as a moral obligation.

“Elections do matter for your health,” Dr. Suhas Gondi, an internal medicine resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who’s involved with the organizing, told POLITICO. “It’s hard for me to not be engaged in politics.”

Doctors’ strong support for Harris is the culmination of a political shift that started with the battles over patients’ rights and HMOs in the early 2000s and gained speed with Donald Trump’s 2016 run — which drove educated professionals into the Democratic Party.

Until then, physicians, as individuals and the organizations representing them, gave more to GOP candidates in every election cycle since the 1990s, save 2008.

Doctors skeptical of their colleagues’ public display of partisanship say they’re worried about how it’s playing in the exam room and what it […]