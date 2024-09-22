Voter registration is spiking, particularly among young adults

As this report describes large numbers of young people (18-34) are registering to vote in November, and they seem to be favoring Harris-Walz. I hope that is true because as the days count down to the election the actions and words of the MAGAt Republicans become ever. more horrifying. Consider Mark Robinson as but one example.

Young Black voters register to vote. Credit: USA Today

Voter registration is breaking records as Election Day approaches, particularly among young people, many of whom are first-time voters.

On Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day more than 150,000 people registered through Vote.org, the most the organization has ever seen on that day. The organization registered 279,400 voters in all of last year.

Last week, 337,826 people visited a link posted on Instagram by pop star Taylor Swift that directed them to their state’s voter registration site.

Although Swift noted that she would be voting for the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, people don’t have to declare a party affiliation when they register and neither vote.org nor Swift tracked registrations by party. Vote.org has previously told USA TODAY that about 80% of people they register turn out in the next election.

A huge percentage of the newly registered voters are young people, many voting for the first time.

According to Vote.org, voters under 35 made up 81% of Tuesday’s registrations, with the biggest spike among 18-year-olds. On this year’s National Voter Registration Day, […]