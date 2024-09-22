Guns, the Supreme Court, and American Way of Death

Even judges can see the corruption and bias that has overtaken the Supreme Court, which is no longer a disinterested arbiter of justice but has become a christofascist racist cabal in service to MAGAt world.

Clouds are seen above the U.S. Supreme Court building on May 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Credit Drew Angerer / Getty

If you’re looking for someone to blame for the gun violence that has left our schools, streets, and communities soaked in blood, don’t point just at the National Rifle Association and their lackeys in the Republican Party. Raise another finger, ideally your middle one, toward a Supreme Court that has enabled the unceasing rise of gun-related carnage in all its ever-more-obscene forms.

The key decision came in 2008, when a 5-4 majority led by the late Justice Antonin Scalia ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to own firearms. Prior to Heller, the combined weight of academic scholarship and legal precedent had construed the Second Amendment as protecting civilian gun ownership only in connection with long-antiquated state militias. This view was long seen as reflecting the spirit of the actual debates held during […]