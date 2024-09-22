Ex-Trump Advisers Help to Grow Pro-Russia Website That Spreads Misinformation

The MAGAts, as this article describes, are serving the interests of Putin, the anti-vaxxers, and a range of other anti-American weaponized misinformation designed to destroy the U.S. democracy. Have you been sucked into the Intelligencer? Do you know someone who has? Did you believe anything you read? Then you or they are a victim of skillfully designed lies.

George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona Mangiante9. Credit: Getty

Amid the recent crackdown on Russian influence in American media, a group of former Trump advisers and operatives have quietly helped build a pro-Russian website that frequently spreads debunked conspiracy theories about the war in Ukraine, election fraud and vaccines.

Working alongside contributors for Kremlin state media, the former Donald Trump policy aide George Papadopoulos, his wife, Simona Mangiante, and others have become editorial board members of the website Intelligencer, which is increasingly becoming a source of news for those in the rightwing ecosystem.

The growth of the website, which has not been reported on before, comes at a time when the US is seeking to crack down on Russian influence ahead of the 2024 election. Recently, the justice department charged two members of RT (formerly known as Russia Today) with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act and money laundering for payments they allegedly made to “recruit unwitting American influencers”. It also placed sanctions on RT’s […]