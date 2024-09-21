Women Supporting Rapists

This, I think, is one of the most important issues in the election that is just a few days away: why do so many women support a man and a party that cares nothing for their personal wellbeing? A cult that won’t even give them control over their own bodies, and puts a convicted rapist forward as its candidate for President. If you know such a woman help her to see the implications of voting for MAGAt Republicans.

Credit: Hope Care

One of the most inexplicable paradoxes in American politics is the millions of women who actively support Donald Trump. They are not shy about their vociferous adoration of an adjudicated sexual abuser. Trump, on the other hand, has openly acknowledged that he feels he has the right to engage in sexually assaulting women. The pertinent quote from the Access Hollywood tape was, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

It is estimated that about one in five women will be raped or sexually assaulted during their lifetime. According to the Justice Department, nearly 80 percent of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported. Despite the endemic problems associated with over a quarter million rapes and sexual assaults per year, literally millions of female supporters are campaigning to reinstall a sexual predator as POTUS.

Given the relatively recent creation and evolution of the MeToo movement, the open support for a known predator by so many females for is especially perplexing. Regarding MeToo, Britannica states, “The movement is credited with giving visibility to […]