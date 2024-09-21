The scary truth about how far behind American kids have fallen

I keep looking for good trends, positive wellbeing fostering trends, and I see them in other countries but in the United States they are few and hard to find. I have been telling you for years about the growing illiteracy and innumeracy in America, and the growing failure and politicization of public education, and here is the latest data. It is not happy. I don’t know how our democracy is going to survive when half of us are barely literate and only a third of us can name all three branches of government. If traitor Trump and his frankenstein win the executive branch and the rest of the ballot goes to MAGAts I don’t see how we survive. So it is up to us and everyone we know who supports democracy to vote only for Democrats. Not because we think they are close to perfect, but because the alternative is committed to christofascism as the demostrate every day. Just look at the news coming out of Georgia.

Students are welcomed back on the first day of class at Roosevelt Elementary School in Anaheim, California, in 2023.

Credit: Paul Bersebach / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register / Getty

Sometimes, panics are overblown. Sometimes, older generations are just freaking out about the youngs, as they have since time immemorial.

That’s not the case, unfortunately, with kids’ learning right now, more than four years after the pandemic shuttered classrooms and disrupted the lives of millions of children. The effects were seen almost immediately, as students’ performance in reading and math began to dip far below pre-pandemic norms, worrying educators and families around the country.

Even now, according to a new report released this week by the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE), a research group at Arizona State University that has studied the impact of Covid on education since 2020, the average American student is “less than halfway to a full academic recovery” from the effects of the pandemic.

The report — the group’s third annual analysis of the “state of the […]