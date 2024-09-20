There is an intellectual sickness on the American right

I think Sohrab Ahmari is correct, there is a mental illness in MAGAt world. But I think although he is correct he misses one important aspect, the precognition I have described in my podcast, the consumning fear about the radical change in AMerican society climate change is going to cause. I am not surprised though. Very few in media know anything of nonlocal consciousness, or the Matrix of Consciousness.

Credit: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

“Shut up, Jew.” “Your Jew lies don’t work anymore.” “Yeah, Jew, the truth can be a bitch, huh?” “Jews lie, steal, and murder – it’s their religious duty.” “Less kikes is always good.”

In recent days I’ve been inundated with these and hundreds of similar messages on the X app. The onslaught followed a recent column in which I took issue with Tucker Carlson’s granting of an uncritical platform to a crank historian. Darryl Cooper, an amateur-history podcaster using the pseudonym “Martyr Made”, claims that Winston Churchill was “the chief villain of the Second World War”. There is no point equivocating: the Carlson interview, and the way it has energised swarms of online bigots, are symptomatic of a profound sickness afflicting the American right – particularly the young, online right. The aetiology of the disease is complex, but it would be a mistake to try to locate the causes outside the right, as many of my conservative confrères will be tempted […]