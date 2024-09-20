Is the U.S. Ready for a Woman President? 68% of Young People in Swing States Say Yes

I see this as excellent good news. I continue to be appalled at the polls saying the election is essentially a tie. The only explanation I can see for that is that people who don’t like to be asked to respond do so with the intention of screwing up the poll, or who aren’t planning to vote do so for the same reason. Even so, it is hard for me to fathom how, for instance, any woman can even think of voting for traitor Trump and the MAGAt Republicans, although I know that being a handmaiden is attractive to some. Why reports such as this one are so important is that it is clear to me that our democracy hangs by an unraveling thread.

In 1937, the American public was asked for the first time by Gallup if they would consider voting for a woman president if she were qualified “in every other respect.” Only 33% said yes at the time.

That sentiment has certainly changed.

More than 80% of young voters in key battleground states say that a woman could be an effective president and strong leader, according to an exclusive U.S. News poll conducted among more than 2,000 young people ages 18 to 34. But opinions slightly differ based on gender, political affiliation and religion, and 6% disagree that a woman candidate would meet that criteria.

As part of the poll, conducted for U.S. News by Generation Lab, young people were asked if they thought a woman could be an effective president and strong leader. Among respondents:

57% said they strongly agree

25% said they agree

12% said they neither agree nor disagree

3% said they disagree

3% said they strongly disagree

When considering gender, a slightly larger share of men disagreed about a woman’s ability to be an effective and strong leader, with 7% of the men polled answering either “disagree” or […]