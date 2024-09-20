Is the U.S. Ready for a Woman President? 68% of Young People in Swing States Say Yes

In 1937, the American public was asked for the first time by Gallup if they would consider voting for a woman president if she were qualified “in every other respect.” Only 33% said yes at the time.
That sentiment has certainly changed.
More than 80% of young voters in key battleground states say that a woman could be an effective president and strong leader, according to an exclusive U.S. News poll conducted among more than 2,000 young people ages 18 to 34. But opinions slightly differ based on gender, political affiliation and religion, and 6% disagree that a woman candidate would meet that criteria.
As part of the poll, conducted for U.S. News by Generation Lab, young people were asked if they thought a woman could be an effective president and strong leader. Among respondents:
- 57% said they strongly agree
- 25% said they agree
- 12% said they neither agree nor disagree
- 3% said they disagree
- 3% said they strongly disagree
When considering gender, a slightly larger share of men disagreed about a woman’s ability to be an effective and strong leader, with 7% of the men polled answering either “disagree” or […]