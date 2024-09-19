What happens when politicians not physicians make the medical decisions?

Here are my views on what is happening to healthcare for women in the United States, It is yet another way in which the MAGAt Republicans are making us a second class nation, as validated by objectively verifiable social outcome data. I do not understand how any woman can vote for the MAGAts, and yet I suspect millions will. It is like voting to become a hand maid.

The United States is now in the throes of a strange and benighted trend that is negatively affecting half the population because in the Republican controlled states politicians, not physicians, are making the medical decisions for females. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, as of July 7, 2022, across the entire United States there were only 17 federal physician-legislators (3.1 %, 17/541) and 86 state physician-legislators (1.1 %, 86/7552. 1 So it is irrefutable that the laws being passed to control women are being passed by non-medically trained politicians. It started on 24 June 2022 when the extreme far right majority on the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that abandoned almost 50 years of precedent established by the Roe v Wade decision and took away the national right to abortion, leaving it up to the individual states as to whether they would permit legal abortion. Almost immediately 14 states, in perhaps the most blatant example of the Great SchismTrendI have ever reported on in the columns, took […]