Sanders Leads New Senate Effort to Stop Flow of US Arms to Israel

I think it is morally disgusting that tens of thousands of Palestinians, particularly women and little children who have no connection with Hamas, are being murdered by Israelis using American bombs,bullets, and missiles. It makes you and me complicit in this evil. Senator Bernie Sanders seems to be the one person in Congress who has had enough and he is moving to stop it and, thank heavens, getting to support. I don’t understand why Joe Biden doesn’t seem to get this, but he doesn’t based on his behavior. Kamala Harris does seem to get this moral error. Traitor Trump sees fellow fascist Benjamin Netanyahu as a comrade.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol

Credit: Tom Williams /CQ-Roll Call / Getty

Demanding that the Biden administration follow the lead of several close U.S. allies in recent months, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced his intention to take action on the Senate floor to stop the flow of American weapons to Israel.

The Vermont independent said in a statement that he plans to file Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) regarding the sale of offensive weapons to the Middle Eastern country, which for nearly a year has bombarded civilian infrastructure and blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, killing more than 41,000 Palestinians and pushing the enclave into famine.

The JRD is the only congressional mechanism that can prevent weapons sales from moving forward, and after months of demanding the Biden administration end military support for Israel, Sanders said that “Congress must act to save lives, uphold U.S. and international law, and stand up for U.S. interests.”

HuffPost journalist Akbar Shahid Ahmed Read the Full Article