Sanders Leads New Senate Effort to Stop Flow of US Arms to Israel

Demanding that the Biden administration follow the lead of several close U.S. allies in recent months, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced his intention to take action on the Senate floor to stop the flow of American weapons to Israel.
The Vermont independent said in a statement that he plans to file Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) regarding the sale of offensive weapons to the Middle Eastern country, which for nearly a year has bombarded civilian infrastructure and blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, killing more than 41,000 Palestinians and pushing the enclave into famine.
The JRD is the only congressional mechanism that can prevent weapons sales from moving forward, and after months of demanding the Biden administration end military support for Israel, Sanders said that “Congress must act to save lives, uphold U.S. and international law, and stand up for U.S. interests.”
HuffPost journalist Akbar Shahid Ahmed Read the Full Article
I always find it funny when liberals are perplexed at the behavior of their politicians regarding the military industrial complex. There is nothing perplexing about this at all. Biden and Harris are loyal servants of the empire. Gaza is a side show in preparation of the main events: War with Iran, Russia, and China. The government isn’t responsive to you. They don’t care about the citizens of Gaza. They are concerned with the expansion of power and control. It’ why the so called Patriot Act had to be passed. Why Julian Assange had to be imprisoned. Why Edward Snowdon is exiled. It’s why in administration after administration foreign policy stays on the same course no matter the incumbent. It’s why Americans can’t enjoy the fine things citizens of other countries enjoy, because we need austerity at home to feed the military abroad. Still perplexed? It’s just like at the eye doctor – use the correct lens and everything comes into focus. Think outside the box.