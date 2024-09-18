What presidents can and can’t do to lower grocery prices

Most Americans seem to think that the President can just wave a magic wand and lower the cost of their groceries. Sorry that’s a fantasy. Here is the reality, and like most commercial realities it is all about greed, the major social value in the United States.

Grocery aisle Credit: Adobe

A majority of U.S. consumers believe elected officials, of one party or the other, can help lower their grocery bills — an expectation that could help swing the election, given how important inflation is to likely voters in 2024.

The truth is likely to disappoint them. Despite what both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are promising on the campaign trail, the next leader of the free world has limited options to lower food costs in the speedy or widespread way many voters might hope. (Just ask President Joe Biden, who struggled for much of his presidency to show Americans he was reining in grocery prices). That said, POLITICO spoke to a number of economists who argued there are good reasons to go after some of the drivers of high food costs, even if the impacts won’t be felt for some time.

POLITICO took a look at some of the policies Biden, Harris and Trump have used, or said they plan […]