Judge Aileen Cannon Failed to Disclose a Right-Wing Junket

It appears that every judge appointed by traitor Trump, when the truth about them emerges, is shown to be corrupt, and not really interested in an ethical fair judicial system. Here is the latest on Judge Aileen Cannon

Judge Aileen M. Cannon Credit:Photo illustration by ProPublica. Credit: Southern District of Florida (portrait) and Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (campus of George Mason University)

Federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon, the controversial jurist who tossed out the classified documents criminal case against Donald Trump in July, failed to disclose her attendance at a May 2023 banquet funded by a conservative law school.

Cannon went to an event in Arlington, Va. honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to documents obtained from the Law and Economics Center at George Mason University. At a lecture and private dinner, she sat among members of Scalia’s family, fellow Federalist Society members and more than 30 conservative federal judges. Organizers billed the event as “an excellent opportunity to connect with judicial colleagues.”

A 2006 rule, intended to shine a light on judges’ attendance at paid seminars that could pose conflicts or influence decisions, requires them to file disclosure forms for such trips within 30 days […]