A thousand pigs just burned alive in a barn fire

The animal and bird farming industry is disgusting, the people who ruun it are disgusting, the corporations that own this industry, most farmers do it under contract with a corporation, are disgusting. It is all about greed, and the fact that they have no sense of the matrix of life. Animals and birds are just objects to be exploited. This is something you can do something about. Do some research on the brands of meat and fowl you buy. Only buy organically raised animals and birds. Do a search on the name of the brand your markets are selling. My wife and I don’t eat mammals partly for this reason. If enough people do what I am recommending this loathsome industry will change its game.

Last Tuesday in Shine, North Carolina, a barn holding over 1,000 pigs caught on fire. Multiple fire departments were called to put out the blaze, but only 200 pigs survived. The cause of the fire is under investigation and hasn’t yet been determined.

This is not an isolated incident. Three weeks ago, 1,100 pigs died in a fire at a factory farm in Ohio, while 70,000 chickens died in a fire at a California factory farm in mid-July. So far, in 2024, nearly 1.5 million farmed animals have died in barn fires, according to data compiled by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), a US nonprofit organization.

More than 8 million farmed animals have perished in barn fires over the last decade, but animal advocates believe the true number is much higher because reporting requirements vary by state. Among the factory farming complex’s many cruelties, these deaths are little noted but disturbingly common.

This week’s fire at the pig farm in North Carolina is especially timely, however: The pork industry has recently pushed back against proposed fire codes that would require sprinkler systems at new farms.

