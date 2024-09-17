Trump Lied More Than 30,000 Times During His Presidency. No Wonder We’re Exhausted

This article is not up to date, but it has been confirmed by several other studies that are behind paywalls.That means the number of lies expressed by traitor Trump is now probably into the 40,000s. How is it possible that such a creature could have been elected President, and is being put forward once again for the highest post in the land? The answer is that the MAGAt Republican cult supported by ignorant frightened voters has no interest in truth. They care only about being in power and creating a racist, christofascist autocracy, owned and controlled by oligarchs and the corporations they control.

It’s the first weekend of Joe Biden’s presidency, which surely means a lot of things to many people, but to me, it means I don’t have to spend my weekend shift waiting to write about President Donald Trump’s latest, inevitable lie.

At Mother Jones, we’ve corrected countless Trump falsehoods over the past four years, from his bull about the stock market and hooey about global warming to disinformation about the legitimacy of the election and bunkum about the coronavirus pandemic. It was exhausting. And numbing.

The public’s apathy and despair towards Trump’s lies, researchers point out, were by design: The attacks mirrored a Russian propaganda technique known as the “firehose of falsehood,” which is exactly what it sounds like—relentless, rapid, bogus information. As Mother Jones‘ Mark Follman wrote in October, “Trump is using the autocrat’s playbook. Vladimir Putin’s, to be specific.”

Now the Washington Post‘s Fact Checker team has finished its final catalog of the extent of the former president’s efforts to mislead and misinform us. According to its tally, Trump made more than 30,000 “false or misleading” claims during his presidency. Half of those lies were told during his last year in office, […]