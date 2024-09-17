Residents express fear after sheriff says ‘write down all the addresses’ of Harris supporters

This article explains why I am so concerned about MAGAt political violence around this election. Personally, I think the office of sheriff should be eliminated. It is a left over from medieval England that took root in the American colonies before police departments were established. But it is very revealing about the consciousness of a community because today it is the only elective law enforcement office. For the people of Portage County, Ohio to elect a cretin like Bruce Zuchowski for sheriff tells you a very sad story about that county.

Portage County, Ohio Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski (picture from his facebook website)

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski seemed to encourage his friends and supporters to write down the addresses of people with Democratic yard signs, sparking accusations of voter intimidation.

In identical posts to his personal and public Facebook accounts on Sept. 13, Zuchowski wrote what he claims to tell people who ask him what will happen if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election. Using dehumanizing language, he says he tells them to record the addresses of people with Harris yard signs in order to house immigrants with them.

“When people ask me…What’s gonna happen if the Flip – Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say…write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo…when the Illegal human “Locust” (which she supports!) Need places to live…We’ll already have the addresses of the their New families…who supported their arrival!” the posts stated, along with accompanying pictures of a television tuned to Fox News.

In the comments under the post on his personal Facebook […]