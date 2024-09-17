Nazi-sympathizing MAGA rioter receives award at Trump’s Bedminster golf club: report

The racist fascism of the MAGAt cult just gets more and more explicit. It is a central part of the Great Schism Trend. How could a convicted January 6 rioter creep who even tries to look like Hitler be the recipient of an award at Trump sponsored convention? How could it be that in your face? The answer is that traitor Trump is the voice of the movement, not the movement. There are a large number of frightened, angry, resentful Americans who want the United States to become an authoritarian fascist country. The only thing that is going to stop this trend is a strong majority personally and politically committed to fostering wellbeing. Are you prepared to be one of them?

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli Credit: DOJ

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter and Nazi sympathizer was honored with an award last month at former President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, according to a new report.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was a special guest at the Eagle Council conference that was held in Bedminster, NPR investigative reporter Tom Dreisbach has discovered.

“Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club hosted a convicted Jan. 6 rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer twice this summer, where he was celebrated and gave speeches,” Dreisbach wrote. “At one event, Trump sent a video praising the attendees as ‘amazing patriots.’ At the other, he won an award.”

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the reporter, “President Trump did not attend these events, and, of course, he absolutely condemns bigotry and hatred of any kind.”

Awards were also given to MyPillow CEO and voting machine conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, as well as attorneys Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, both of whom have been indicted for their roles in trying to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, Dreisbach reported.

Trump himself was not present at […]