Nazi-sympathizing MAGA rioter receives award at Trump’s Bedminster golf club: report

A convicted Jan. 6 rioter and Nazi sympathizer was honored with an award last month at former President Donald Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, according to a new report.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was a special guest at the Eagle Council conference that was held in Bedminster, NPR investigative reporter Tom Dreisbach has discovered.
“Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club hosted a convicted Jan. 6 rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer twice this summer, where he was celebrated and gave speeches,” Dreisbach wrote. “At one event, Trump sent a video praising the attendees as ‘amazing patriots.’ At the other, he won an award.”
Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the reporter, “President Trump did not attend these events, and, of course, he absolutely condemns bigotry and hatred of any kind.”
Awards were also given to MyPillow CEO and voting machine conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, as well as attorneys Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, both of whom have been indicted for their roles in trying to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, Dreisbach reported.
Trump himself was not present at […]