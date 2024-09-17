Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

JD Vance admits he is willing to ‘create stories’ to get media attention

Author:     Edward Helmore
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 15 Sep 2024 | 12.07 EDT
 Link: JD Vance admits he is willing to ‘create stories’ to get media attention
Stephan:  

I am running this story for two reasons. First, it confirms that traitor Trump and his Frankenstein Vance, openly and explicitly lie to stoke the fears and to manipulate the MAGAt voters, and are so confident of their control over these voters that they can publicly admit they are lying to them. Second, this was published in the British newspaper read around the world, and you can conclude the leaders of other nations now understand clearly if the Republican Party wins this election that they will not be able to believe anything they are told by Trump or Vance, until it can be checked independently. In other words, the United States is no longer a country whose word means anything that another country’s leadership can rely on.

Republican vice-presidential candidate defends spreading false, racist claims demonizing Haitian immigrants

In a stunning admission, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, said he was willing “to create stories” on the campaign trail while defending his spreading false, racist rumors of pets being abducted and eaten in a town in his home state of Ohio.

Vance’s remarks came during an appearance on Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where he said he felt the need “to create stories so that the … media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people”.

Asked by the CNN host Dana Bash whether the false rumors centering on Springfield, Ohio, were “a story that you created”, Vance replied, “Yes!” He then said the claims were rooted in “accounts from … constituents” and that he as well as the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, had spoken publicly about them to draw attention to Springfield’s relatively large Haitian population.

Vance’s remarks drew a quick rebuke from the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who supports his party’s White House nominee in November’s election, Kamala Harris.

“Remarkable confession by JD Vance when he said he will ‘create stories’ (that is, lie) to redirect the media,” Buttigieg wrote on X. […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Sam Crespi on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 7:18 am

    In San Francisco, in the late 70s, when my daughter was still small, the cats and dog story was circulated. This was supposedly happening in Golden Gate Park where I went walking everyday. The city, being liberal with a well eduated population, the rumor quickly died.

    Reply
  2. Terri Quint on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 10:13 am

    I watched Dana Dash questioning him on Sunday morning and he even admitted that he “creates” stories, so we definitely know the kind of person he is. Also, he dared to be so rude and tell her “Shut up” and never apologized for saying that! So what we learned is that both Trump and Vance are just crude and rude individuals among the other nouns we could use.
    And now we’re hearing how “terrible” Democrats are for referring to MAGA as fascists! What nerve! How many times have they called Harris a communist—-100 maybe? It just goes to show people the kind of people they are. And accusing their calling them fascists and the danger it causes, like people shooting at them! How about Nancy Pelosi’s husband nearly being killed. How about the Mexicans in the store who were shot to death because of Trump’s rhetoric about Mexicans. These candidates have no conscience, that’s for sure. No one died when Trump was shot either time, but look at the people who have died and been seriously harmed because of the MAGA people! Did we forget about January 6th???? Trump has spawned these MAGA dangerous people and if he were a decent person, he would sternly talk to them that violence doesn’t belong in an election! But he’s not decent and this is what we get with his rhetoric and now his running mate, Vance.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *