JD Vance admits he is willing to ‘create stories’ to get media attention

I am running this story for two reasons. First, it confirms that traitor Trump and his Frankenstein Vance, openly and explicitly lie to stoke the fears and to manipulate the MAGAt voters, and are so confident of their control over these voters that they can publicly admit they are lying to them. Second, this was published in the British newspaper read around the world, and you can conclude the leaders of other nations now understand clearly if the Republican Party wins this election that they will not be able to believe anything they are told by Trump or Vance, until it can be checked independently. In other words, the United States is no longer a country whose word means anything that another country’s leadership can rely on.

Republican vice-presidential candidate defends spreading false, racist claims demonizing Haitian immigrants

In a stunning admission, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, said he was willing “to create stories” on the campaign trail while defending his spreading false, racist rumors of pets being abducted and eaten in a town in his home state of Ohio.

Vance’s remarks came during an appearance on Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where he said he felt the need “to create stories so that the … media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people”.

Asked by the CNN host Dana Bash whether the false rumors centering on Springfield, Ohio, were “a story that you created”, Vance replied, “Yes!” He then said the claims were rooted in “accounts from … constituents” and that he as well as the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, had spoken publicly about them to draw attention to Springfield’s relatively large Haitian population.

Vance’s remarks drew a quick rebuke from the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who supports his party’s White House nominee in November’s election, Kamala Harris.

“Remarkable confession by JD Vance when he said he will ‘create stories’ (that is, lie) to redirect the media,” Buttigieg wrote on X. […]