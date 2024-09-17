JD Vance admits he is willing to ‘create stories’ to get media attention

Republican vice-presidential candidate defends spreading false, racist claims demonizing Haitian immigrants
In a stunning admission, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, said he was willing “to create stories” on the campaign trail while defending his spreading false, racist rumors of pets being abducted and eaten in a town in his home state of Ohio.
Vance’s remarks came during an appearance on Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where he said he felt the need “to create stories so that the … media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people”.
Asked by the CNN host Dana Bash whether the false rumors centering on Springfield, Ohio, were “a story that you created”, Vance replied, “Yes!” He then said the claims were rooted in “accounts from … constituents” and that he as well as the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, had spoken publicly about them to draw attention to Springfield’s relatively large Haitian population.
Vance’s remarks drew a quick rebuke from the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who supports his party’s White House nominee in November’s election, Kamala Harris.
“Remarkable confession by JD Vance when he said he will ‘create stories’ (that is, lie) to redirect the media,” Buttigieg wrote on X. […]
In San Francisco, in the late 70s, when my daughter was still small, the cats and dog story was circulated. This was supposedly happening in Golden Gate Park where I went walking everyday. The city, being liberal with a well eduated population, the rumor quickly died.
I watched Dana Dash questioning him on Sunday morning and he even admitted that he “creates” stories, so we definitely know the kind of person he is. Also, he dared to be so rude and tell her “Shut up” and never apologized for saying that! So what we learned is that both Trump and Vance are just crude and rude individuals among the other nouns we could use.
And now we’re hearing how “terrible” Democrats are for referring to MAGA as fascists! What nerve! How many times have they called Harris a communist—-100 maybe? It just goes to show people the kind of people they are. And accusing their calling them fascists and the danger it causes, like people shooting at them! How about Nancy Pelosi’s husband nearly being killed. How about the Mexicans in the store who were shot to death because of Trump’s rhetoric about Mexicans. These candidates have no conscience, that’s for sure. No one died when Trump was shot either time, but look at the people who have died and been seriously harmed because of the MAGA people! Did we forget about January 6th???? Trump has spawned these MAGA dangerous people and if he were a decent person, he would sternly talk to them that violence doesn’t belong in an election! But he’s not decent and this is what we get with his rhetoric and now his running mate, Vance.