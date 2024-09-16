The Right Is Defending the Nazis — Again

As we get closer to the election the MAGAt christofascists are becoming more explicit and open about their beliefs and what they want the United States to become. It is all part of the Great Schism Trend that is making us two countries in a single nation. I think we are going to see an increased call from the MAGAt controlled states for secession. Tucker Carlson, a fascist propagandist who became so blatant he was fired from the Fox propaganda channel, like Traitor Trump is a voice of this movement. What I see, as I said in the previous article, is that these despicables are voices of the movement but it will continue even if Trump loses because about a third of Americans have become racist, christofascists. Why? it is the result of the precognition of the future, and the fear it has produced, that is now shaping humanity.

Tucker Carlson Credit: Matt Rourke / AP

Tucker Carlson may have reached a disturbingly new low when he hosted a two-hour podcast with Darryl Cooper, a Nazi apologist whom he called “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”

Cooper’s audacious claims that Winston Churchill, not Adolf Hitler, was the “chief villain of the Second World War” and that the Holocaust was essentially an accident prompted widespread indignation on the establishment right. National Review Executive Editor Mark Antonio Wright declared, “No, Winston Churchill was not the ‘chief villain’ of the Second World War,” while Liz Cheney observed, “No serious or honorable person would support or endorse this type of garbage.” Others, such as Bari Weiss, have pointed to Pat Buchanan and his 2008 book Churchill, Hitler, and The Unnecessary War as the origin of conservatives’ revisionism about World War II and the Holocaust.

Carlson’s decision to wade into such murky waters shouldn’t be a total […]