The Once-Dominant Tank Is Getting Humbled on the Battlefield

The technology of war is changing. I have been noticing this for some time, but have seen nothing I could put into SR that would note this trend accurately for you. This is a good presentation.

Some Ukrainian tank crews have installed metal cages around their tanks to guard against drones. Credit: The Wall Street Journal

POKROVSK, UKRAINE—Even as tanks help Ukraine push into Russia, armies are rethinking how the powerful vehicles are made and deployed after a recent history of being humbled in combat.

Tanks were once the king of the battlefield. But the proliferation of drones in Ukraine means the large, noisy vehicles can be spotted and targeted within minutes. That has seen dozens of cutting-edge Western tanks used only sparingly in the battle they were meant to shape, while others have been damaged, destroyed or captured.

In response, armies are adding technology to tanks to spot and protect against drones while also exploring design changes to make the heavy, armored vehicles more maneuverable. Battlefield tactics are already changing and lessons from Ukraine are being integrated into training.

“In the near term, we absolutely need to urgently make some adjustments to maintain the survivability of our armored formations,” said Gen. James Rainey, who heads the U.S. Army […]