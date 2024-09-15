Your Car Is No Longer a Sanctuary—It’s a Surveillance Tool 

In the near future your car will spy on you, as this article describes. This is what is coming for our cars. It is not good news

Credit: Ford Motor Company

Since the days of Jack Kerouac, driving has been synonymous with a deep love for the open road. But that love affair is about to hit a speed bump.

Ford Motor Company is just one of many automakers advancing technology that weaponizes cars for mass surveillance. The freedom-loving company is currently pursuing a patent for technology that would allow vehicles to monitor the speed of nearby cars, capture images, and transmit data to law enforcement agencies. This would effectively turn vehicles into mobile surveillance units, sharing detailed information with both police and insurance companies. A Ford spokesperson said the patent is intended to be used by law enforcement only.

Ford’s initiative is part of a broader trend among car manufacturers, where vehicles are increasingly used to spy on drivers and harvest data. In today’s world, a smartphone can produce up to 3 gigabytes of data per hour, but recently manufactured cars can churn out up to 25 gigabytes per hour—and the cars of the […]