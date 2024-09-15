Trump’s ex-FBI official: We have ‘many reasons’ to think ex-president is a Russian ‘asset’

Donald Trump could rightly be seen as a Russian asset, according to a former FBI director the ex-president fired in his first term.
Andrew McCabe appeared on the One Decision podcast co-hosted by former British intelligence agency chief Sir Richard Dearlove, who asked whether he thought it possible that Trump was a Russian asset, and he said, “I do, I do,” reported The Guardian.
“I don’t know that I would characterize it as [an] active, recruited, knowing asset in the way that people in the intelligence community think of that term,” McCabe said. “But I do think that Donald Trump has given us many reasons to question his approach to the Russia problem in the United States, and I think his approach to interacting with Vladimir Putin, be it phone calls, face-to-face meetings, the things that he has said in public about Putin, all raise significant questions.”
McCabe raised suspicions about […]
What a scam this article is. McCabe is hardly an unbiased source. In reading it, he is essentially accusing Trump of thought crimes. A piece of propaganda and rubbish.
“MAY think he is a Russian asset?” Where are their brains after 8 years of his constantly extolling what a great leader Putin, siding with Putin over OUR intelligence agencies, constantly denying they had anything to do with either election. What more do we need and why isn’t this also an indictment for treason? It’s sooooo obvious to everyone. Now, when are they doing to DO SOMETHING about it? Our very democracy depends on it!