I hate these stories. I hate what this man is doing to our nation. The reality is, however, that even if traitor Trump loses the chaos he has created will continue because he is its voice, not its cause. The Great Schism Trend has become a cancer and the only way it is going to be cured is when enough of us commit to making fostering wellbeing are daily priority. All consciousness is interconnected and interdependent. When 10% of us are truly committed to making wellbeing our first priority. Why do I say this. Please go to my latest pordcast and spend a few minutes watching The Precognition that is Shaping Our World. This is probably the most important thing I have every told you.

Donald Trump Credit: Vladimir Putin / AFP

Donald Trump could rightly be seen as a Russian asset, according to a former FBI director the ex-president fired in his first term.

Andrew McCabe appeared on the One Decision podcast co-hosted by former British intelligence agency chief Sir Richard Dearlove, who asked whether he thought it possible that Trump was a Russian asset, and he said, “I do, I do,” reported The Guardian.

“I don’t know that I would characterize it as [an] active, recruited, knowing asset in the way that people in the intelligence community think of that term,” McCabe said. “But I do think that Donald Trump has given us many reasons to question his approach to the Russia problem in the United States, and I think his approach to interacting with Vladimir Putin, be it phone calls, face-to-face meetings, the things that he has said in public about Putin, all raise significant questions.”

McCabe raised suspicions about […]