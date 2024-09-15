Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, September 15th, 2024

Trump’s ex-FBI official: We have ‘many reasons’ to think ex-president is a Russian ‘asset’

Author:     Travis Gettys
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     September 12, 2024 | 6:56AM ET
 Link: Trump’s ex-FBI official: We have ‘many reasons’ to think ex-president is a Russian ‘asset’
Stephan:  

I hate these stories. I hate what this man is doing to our nation. The reality is, however, that even if traitor Trump loses the chaos he has created will continue because he is its voice, not its cause. The Great Schism Trend has become a cancer and the only way it is going to be cured is when enough of us commit to making fostering wellbeing are daily priority. All consciousness is interconnected and interdependent. When 10% of us are truly committed to making wellbeing our first priority. Why do I say this. Please go to my latest pordcast and spend a few minutes watching The Precognition that is Shaping Our World. This is probably the most important thing I have every told you.

Donald Trump Credit: Vladimir Putin / AFP

Donald Trump could rightly be seen as a Russian asset, according to a former FBI director the ex-president fired in his first term.

Andrew McCabe appeared on the One Decision podcast co-hosted by former British intelligence agency chief Sir Richard Dearlove, who asked whether he thought it possible that Trump was a Russian asset, and he said, “I do, I do,” reported The Guardian.

“I don’t know that I would characterize it as [an] active, recruited, knowing asset in the way that people in the intelligence community think of that term,” McCabe said. “But I do think that Donald Trump has given us many reasons to question his approach to the Russia problem in the United States, and I think his approach to interacting with Vladimir Putin, be it phone calls, face-to-face meetings, the things that he has said in public about Putin, all raise significant questions.”

McCabe raised suspicions about […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 4:37 am

    What a scam this article is. McCabe is hardly an unbiased source. In reading it, he is essentially accusing Trump of thought crimes. A piece of propaganda and rubbish.

    Reply
  2. Terri Quint on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 8:44 am

    “MAY think he is a Russian asset?” Where are their brains after 8 years of his constantly extolling what a great leader Putin, siding with Putin over OUR intelligence agencies, constantly denying they had anything to do with either election. What more do we need and why isn’t this also an indictment for treason? It’s sooooo obvious to everyone. Now, when are they doing to DO SOMETHING about it? Our very democracy depends on it!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *