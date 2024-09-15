Above Appalachian Coalfields Is Wealth of Forest Botanicals Now Being Farmed and Conserved by Locals

Here, I am so glad, is some good news about one of my favorite places in America. I spent years hiking and backpacking in Appalachia, particularly the Appalachian Trail. I so many wonderful memories of those days and weeks, and was so glad to discover that other share that love of nature, and are working to restore it.

Credit: Shannon Bell

Despite the Central Appalachia ecosystem being historically famous as coal country, under this diverse broadleaf canopy lies a rich, biodiverse world of native plants helping to fill North America’s medicinal herb cabinet.

And it turns out that the very communities once reliant on the coalfields are now bringing this botanical diversity to the country.

“Many different Appalachian people, stretching from pre-colonization to today, have tended, harvested, sold, and used a vast number of forest botanicals like American ginseng, ramps, black cohosh, and goldenseal,” said Shannon Bell, Virginia Tech professor in the Dept. of Sociology. “These plants have long been integral to many Appalachians’ livelihoods and traditions.”

50% of the medicinal herbs, roots, and barks in the North American herbal supply chain are native to the Appalachian Mountains, and the bulk of these species are harvested or grown in Central Appalachia, which includes southern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, far-southwest Virginia, and east Tennessee.

The United Plant Savers, a nonprofit with a focus on native medicinal plants and their habitats, has identified many of the most […]