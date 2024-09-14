US Militarism Is a Leading Cause of the Climate Catastrophe

I have wondered for some time about the climate impact of all the wars the United States has been involved in since George Bush started the “war on terror” but could not find anything I thought was fact-based. The one thing that did become clear to me is that all these wars have been insanely profitable for the military-industrial complex President Eisenhower warned us about, and these conflicts have resulted in the death of millions. Here is the first fact-based report I have ever seen on this important climate issue. It is a very nasty story.

A soldier in the Afghan National Army (ANA) walks past a burn pit at a command outpost recently handed over to the ANA from the United States Army on March 22, 2013, in Kandahar Province, Zhari District, Afghanistan.

Credit: Andrew Burton / Getty

This week marks 23 years since George W. Bush declared a U.S.-led “war on terror” and the people of Afghanistan and Iraq are still suffering its consequences.

After the U.S. invaded Iraq, an estimated half a million Iraqis were killed and at least 9.2 million were displaced. From 2003-2011, more than 4.7 million Iraqis suffered from moderate to severe food insecurity. Over 243,000 people have been killed in the Afghanistan/Pakistan war zone since 2001, more than 70,000 of them civilians. Between 4.5 and 4.6 million people have died in the post-9/11 wars.

The U.S.’s “war on terror” also escalated the climate catastrophe, resulting in local water shortages and extreme weather crises that are only getting worse. In 2022, Afghanistan had its worst drought in 30 years and it is facing a […]