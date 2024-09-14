I’ve Traveled Across The Country To Attend Trump Rallies. Here’s What You Won’t See On TV.

This is the best fairest description of the MAGAt cult that I have read. This is the dim fantasy driven group that wants to end American democracy and turn the United States into a racist, christofascist, male dominant, authoritarian, nation. How could such a group exist and support a man who resembles a comic book villain? Remember these facts. The average IQ in the U.S. is 98, with 34% between 98 and 85. Remember also that 54% of Americans can’t read and understand anything written that exceeds 6th grade level and 43% can’t comprehend something written beyond 5th grade level. Also remember that Trump voters are notably uneducated at the college level.

A breakdancer in a Trump mask performs on the street before a rally for Trump in Johnstown.

Credit: Jen Golbeck

Some people spend their summers following musicians on tour, meeting people and swapping friendship bracelets. I spent mine traveling around the country to attend Donald Trump rallies and interview his MAGA faithful in Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois.

I am a journalist and researcher working on a book about the psychology of the MAGA movement and the far right. I have been immersed in far-right internet forums for nearly a decade, studying how people are radicalized and identifying when there is a potential for violence. Even as a trained, objective observer, there are days when the bigotry, conspiracy theories, misogyny and hate speech in those spaces overwhelms me. But I also know online vitriol does not always reflect offline reality.

I started going to rallies this year because I wanted to talk with people face-to-face in hopes of understanding their points of view. I have discovered how unique of a phenomenon Trump rallies are — and what you see on […]