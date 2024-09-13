Elena Kagan keeps pressing for ethics code enforcement at Supreme Court

Could it be any clearer? On the christofascist side we have the corruption of Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and their wives, on the Democratic side we have Elena Kagan calling out for ethical standards. Here is the story. Can their be any doubt as to which side of the Supreme Court is honorable and ethical?

Even as Justice Elena Kagan leaned into her call for an enforcement mechanism, she retreated from a suggestion she made last year that Congress’ power to dictate ethics rules for the court was well established. Credit: Rich Pedroncelli / AP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Justice Elena Kagan is keeping up her public drive for an enforcement mechanism for the Supreme Court’s ethics code despite strident criticism from some voices on the right and skepticism about it among some legal ethics scholars.

“It seems like a good idea in terms of ensuring that we comply with our own code of conduct going forward in the future. It seems like a good idea in terms of ensuring that people have confidence that we’re doing exactly that,” Kagan said during an appearance Monday at New York University School of Law. “So, it seems like a salutary thing for the court.”

Kagan effusively praised the ethics code the high court adopted last November under intense pressure from Democratic lawmakers that followed a series […]