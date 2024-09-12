Wyden Says Trillions in Taxes Dodged by Ultra-Rich Could Fund Social Security Until 2100

The IRS harasses middle class and working class tax payers endless over a few hundred dollars, but billionaires and millionaires with their lawyers and accountants rig their reports so that they cheat the country out of literally trillions of dollars. Here are the facts from someone who knows. It is just another part of the enormous corruption that shapes U.S. society.

Martin O’Malley, commissioner of the Social Security Administration, talks with Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on September 11, 2024.

Credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call /.Getty

The Democratic chair of the Senate Finance Committee said during a hearing Wednesday that instead of tossing Social Security’s sacred guarantee “in the trash” by cutting benefits, lawmakers should crack down on mega-rich tax dodgers as a way to keep the New Deal program fully solvent for decades to come.

“The ultra-wealthy are avoiding nearly $2 trillion in taxes every 10 years,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said during a Senate Budget Committee hearing. “That is enough to keep Social Security whole till the end of this century.”

“That’s where we ought to go to start making progress,” Wyden added.

The senator’s remarks came during a hearing titled “Social Security Forever: Delivering Benefits and Protecting Retirement Security,” which featured testimony from Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O’Malley and several expert witnesses.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who presided over the hearing, used his opening […]