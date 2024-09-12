Trump’s Christian Nationalist Vision for America

Here is the other side of the equation described in the previous article. This is why millions of Americans still support traitor Trump. This is why it is so important that those of us who support racial and gender equality and want us to remain a democracy, and foster wellbeing for all must turn out and vote for the Democrats. They are far from perfect, but if we do not win the United States we have known will disappear.

Courtesy of Robert P. Jones—PRRI/Simon & Schuster

Donald Trump’s ambivalence on abortion is back in the news because of his recent flip-flopping on a November referendum in his home state of Florida. On August 29, Trump said he suggested he would vote for the referendum, which would expand abortion rights and overturn the state’s current six-week abortion ban. After intense blowback from anti-abortion activists, Trump walked back his support the next day.

While Trump’s about face on this referendum shows that the activist class still has some pull, it remains true that Trump has done something unimaginable in modern Republican politics. He has bullied the GOP into abandoning four decades of support for a national ban on abortion. Even more surprising, there’s no evidence that Trump’s renegotiation of the allegedly nonnegotiable has hurt him among the rank and file of the party.

This perplexing outcome is revelatory. Trump’s cavalier treatment of this supposedly sacred issue has exposed the Republican Party’s best kept secret: The connection between Republican voters and their leaders was never primarily about abortion. Rather, as Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) transformation of the party reveals, Trump’s bond with his supporters is forged from different […]