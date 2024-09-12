One Leader Under God: The Connection Between Authoritarianism and Christian Nationalism in America

As I watched traitor Trump’s performance in the debate Tuesday night I kept thinking: what is it about this incompetent psychopathic criminal that millions of Americans still support him? Here, I think, is the answer. It says something very sade about America, but he was so bad last night that I think Harris is going to win the popular vote. However, there is still the Electoral College, and I am not sure how that will come out. The Electoral College should be eliminated in my opinion. It has become a threat to U.S. democracy.

Executive Summary

Growing concerns about the appeal of an authoritarian leader in the United States led PRRI to conduct a new survey of more than 5,000 Americans that revisits long-established measures of authoritarianism and their relationships to Christian nationalism, examines Americans’ commitment to democratic values and willingness to accept political violence, and explores how authoritarian attitudes are linked to views about immigrants and immigration, cultural change, gender roles, and patriarchy.

Relying on two classic approaches to measure authoritarianism, PRRI finds that most Americans do not hold highly authoritarian views.