Thursday, September 12th, 2024

One Leader Under God: The Connection Between Authoritarianism and Christian Nationalism in America

Author:     PRRI Staff
Source:     Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI)
Publication Date:     09.10.2024
Stephan:  

As I watched traitor Trump’s performance in the debate Tuesday night I kept thinking: what is it about this incompetent psychopathic criminal that millions of Americans still support him? Here, I think, is the answer. It says something very sade about America, but he was so bad last night that I think Harris is going to win the popular vote. However, there is still the Electoral College, and I am not sure how that will come out. The Electoral College should be eliminated in my opinion. It has become a threat to U.S. democracy.

Executive Summary

Growing concerns about the appeal of an authoritarian leader in the United States led PRRI to conduct a new survey of more than 5,000 Americans that revisits long-established measures of authoritarianism and their relationships to Christian nationalism, examines Americans’ commitment to democratic values and willingness to accept political violence, and explores how authoritarian attitudes are linked to views about immigrants and immigration, cultural change, gender roles, and patriarchy.

Relying on two classic approaches to measure authoritarianism, PRRI finds that most Americans do not hold highly authoritarian views.

  • Revisiting work first developed in The Authoritarian Personality (1950) and later adapted into the Right-Wing Authoritarianism Scale (RWAS), PRRI finds that 43% of Americans score high on the RWAS, compared with 37% who score low; two in ten Americans qualify as having mixed opinions (20%).
  • Around four in ten Americans (41%) score high on an alternative measure of authoritarianism (CRAS) that relies on child-rearing preferences and is less closely associated with conservative political ideology. This is a drop from 57% of Americans who scored high on the CRAS in a previous […]
