7 Medicare Changes You’ll See in 2025

I have hung on to this story for a few days to see what else might happen, but nothing seems to have changed, except the scheme by MAGAt Republicans to defund the government; but I do not think that is going to happen. So if you are one of my readers on Medicare pay attention to this. It may affect you.

Illustration by Jason Schneider

Key takeaways

You can thank the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for some of the biggest Medicare changes in the past few years — including a welcome reprieve from the high costs of prescription drugs.

Among the changes:

In 2023, Medicare capped covered insulin costs in Part D prescription drug plans at $35 a month and eliminated out-of-pocket costs for recommended vaccines.

In 2024, the government expanded eligibility for financial assistance from the Part D Extra Help program and announced results Aug. 15 of negotiations to reduce the costs of 10 of Medicare’s most expensive drugs. Those prices will take effect in 2026.

One of the biggest changes takes effect […]