‘Nate Silver is paid by Peter Thiel’: Never Trumper scrambles to dismiss poll prediction

Polling expert and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver updated his presidential election forecast Sunday and gave GOP nominee Donald Trump a 63.8 percent chance of winning the Electoral College in November, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris trailing with only a 36 percent chance.
But veteran conservative consultant Stuart Stevens — a Never Trumper conservative who is supporting Harris — is critical of Silver’s forecast, arguing that there is a connection between Silver’s FiveThirtyEight and billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel.
In a Tuesday post on X, Stevens wrote, “Polymarket is Peter Thiel’s creation. @NateSilver538 is being paid by Peter Thiel.”
In May, Forbes reported that “controversial billionaire political donor Peter Thiel and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin” had “raised about $70 million in funding for Polymarket.”
According to Axios’ Sara Fischer, the predictions market platform Polymarket hired Silver as an adviser in July.
Stevens is a veteran of conservative politics and has worked […]