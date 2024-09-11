‘Nate Silver is paid by Peter Thiel’: Never Trumper scrambles to dismiss poll prediction

This is a very sad story. I once had great respect for Nate Silver because I thought he was a pollster of real integrity. Instead, this is just another story of corruption. 538 I realize now is not to be trusted.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table at his ‘hush money’ trial. (AFP)

Polling expert and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver updated his presidential election forecast Sunday and gave GOP nominee Donald Trump a 63.8 percent chance of winning the Electoral College in November, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris trailing with only a 36 percent chance.

But veteran conservative consultant Stuart Stevens — a Never Trumper conservative who is supporting Harris — is critical of Silver’s forecast, arguing that there is a connection between Silver’s FiveThirtyEight and billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel.

In a Tuesday post on X, Stevens wrote, “Polymarket is Peter Thiel’s creation. @NateSilver538 is being paid by Peter Thiel.”

In May, Forbes reported that “controversial billionaire political donor Peter Thiel and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin” had “raised about $70 million in funding for Polymarket.”

According to Axios’ Sara Fischer, the predictions market platform Polymarket hired Silver as an adviser in July.

Stevens is a veteran of conservative politics and has worked […]