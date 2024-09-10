‘Tsunami of anti-Semitism’ stirs fears of dark days for Jews

I do not in any way excuse or justify what Hamas did that set war in the Middle East in motion. But that does not justify or excuse what Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli fascists have done to keep the war going, and keep Netanyahu in power. However, this little group of Israeli fascists is is clearly destroying the status of Jews in the world and stimulating, as this article describes, a worldwide anti-semitism not seen in decades. I do not understand why the Israeli people can not seem to get Netanyahu out of power? Why is this happening? More than anything I would say it is a matter of national consciousness just as Americans cannot seem to realize that Trump is a loathsome criminal in many ways, and a traitor to boot, and thus, why this is still a close election. There is a change in consciousness occurring throughout the world. I think it is an unconscious fear generated by the precognition of humans that we are facing the civilization changing catastrophe of climate change.

Surging anti-Semitism since Hamas’s October 7 attack sparked the war in Gaza recalls the run-up to World War II, with fear spreading through Jewish communities worldwide, top European and US envoys warned this week.

“We have seen a tsunami of anti-Semitism really rolling across Europe and the globe,” said Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission’s coordinator on combating anti-Semitism and fostering Jewish life.

“We are seeing a situation that we had hoped we would never see again,” she told AFP in Geneva after a closed-door workshop at the United Nations on Wednesday on how to address the threat.

She pointed to the firebombing of synagogues, Stars of David spray-painted onto houses where Jews live and Jewish students attacked on university campuses.

“I think we are now in a situation that really reminds us of the darkest days of Europe.”

During Wednesday’s event, hosted by the United States, speakers highlighted a dramatic surge in anti-Semitic attacks since October 7 last year.

