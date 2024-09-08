Biden-Harris Admin to Invest $7.3B in Rural Clean Energy Projects Across 23 States

Here is some good news about transitioning out of the carbon era. It is from Democrats, of course, the MAGAt Republicans don’t even mention climate change in their Project 2025 book. Traitor Trump never mentions doing anything to promote the transition. so it you want to prepare for climate change the only choice is voting for Democrats.

Webb Farm Solar Systems Inc. in Humboldt, Tennessee received assistance from the USDA to purchase and install a solar array, seen on April 4, 2024. Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture

On a visit to Wisconsin Thursday, President Joe Biden announced $7.3 billion in financing for 16 rural clean energy projects to be directed by rural electric cooperatives through the Empowering Rural America (New ERA) program.

The combination of New ERA and other Inflation Reduction Act-funded rural green energy projects comprise the biggest rural electrification investment since the 1936 Rural Electrification Act, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal, a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

“The Inflation Reduction Act makes the largest investment in rural electrification since FDR and the New Deal in the 1930s,” said John Podesta, President Joe Biden’s senior advisor for international climate policy, in the press release. “Today’s awards will bring clean, affordable, reliable power to rural Americans all across our nation.”

The 16 selections funded by the president’s Investing […]