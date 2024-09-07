Trust in Government Assurance of Food Safety Hits Record Low

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans’ confidence in the federal government’s ability to ensure the safety of the U.S. food supply has reached a record low in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1999. The 57% of U.S. adults who now say they have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the government to keep the food supply safe is down 11 percentage points from Gallup’s prior reading in 2019.
Roughly eight in 10 Americans expressed faith in the government to ensure food safety in Gallup measures from 1999 to 2006. After a massive salmonella outbreak in 2007, about seven in 10 remained confident. Americans’ confidence stayed near that level in 2008 and 2019 before dropping this year.
These data were collected as part of Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits poll, conducted July 1-21.
While 57% express at least a fair amount of confidence in the government to keep food safe, 28% of Americans do not have much confidence and 14% have “none at all.”
Among partisans, Republicans’ confidence has dropped the most since 2019, which could largely reflect the party of the incumbent president then (Republican […]
As the article states: “One of the largest drops in confidence is seen among parents of young children — 49% express confidence in the government’s assurance of the food supply, down from 67% in 2019.” Overall, this is wonderful news! It shows that American public is finally absorbing the understanding that the Government is not being run in its best interest. Especially those raising young children and concerned about future generation. From PFAS in the food stream, to the unmarked proliferation of GMO’s the regulatory structure is bought by large corporations who control the food supply and buy the Congress. This is a good first step. Once the public moves to the next step which is understanding the con that the two party system is the answer to this mess we will be along the road to recovery. The two party system created this mess. It’s not the solution to its own problems. Think outside the box.