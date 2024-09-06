The public-sector pay gap is widening. Unions help shrink it.

The creation of unions was one of the critical steps in creating the middle class in the United States. When workers can join and negotiate collectively they do better. Here is the proof. The Democrats support unions, the MAGAt Republicans are trying to cut them. You should keep that in mind when you vote in November.

Key findings

Nationally, the public-sector pay gap has widened in the last four years.

State and local government employees earned, on average, 17.6% less than similarly educated private-sector employees, compared with a pre-pandemic pay gap of 13.9%.

Even when factoring in more robust public-sector benefits packages, total compensation is approximately 14.5% lower for public-sector workers than for private-sector workers.

Collective bargaining rights for public employees vary widely across states, and this has an effect on pay gaps between public- and private-sector workers. When compared with private-sector workers, public-sector workers with strong bargaining rights (-14.9%) have a narrower pay gap than those with weak (-20.1%) or no bargaining rights (-22.9%).

Why this matters

State and local governments are facing acute and growing staffing shortages as public-sector pay lags farther behind the pay of private-sector workers. Moreover, the public-sector pay gap disproportionately affects women and Black workers, who are more likely to be employed in public-sector jobs and who are disadvantaged in the broader labor market. Strengthening collective bargaining rights for government workers would narrow the pay gap and reduce racial and gender inequality.

How to fix it

At the national level, Congress should pass the Public Service […]