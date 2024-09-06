Gender Care Docs Threatened; Optum Takeover Regrets; Profiting Off Patients

Yet another story about the inferiority of the U.S. illness profit system, and how dangerous is is becoming for physicians who try to provide any kind of help for individuals with transgender issues. All of this is happening because of the MAGAt Republican cult and the sexual dysfunctionality of the individuals in this cult.

Threats Against Docs Treating Trans Minors

Kade Goepferd, MD, of Children’s Minnesota Hospital, has received death threats for their work treating transgender youths, NBC News reported

Goepferd is hardly alone. NBC News interviewed a dozen clinicians treating transgender minors in states where it’s still legal, and they raised concerns about legal risks and anti-trans attacks. Many said they’ve had to take additional security measures as anti-trans rhetoric has intensified.

One nonprofit director said there has been a “growing awareness over the last year that the environment is only getting more and more dangerous for providers.”

In Georgia, an arsonist destroyed a transgender care clinic, and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, the outlet reported. The climate of fear has led many clinics to avoid publicity and increase security measures for staff, including removing staff contact information from websites or considering a complete elimination of their online presence.

“It’s emotionally exhausting to be targeted,” Goepferd told NBC News. “It’s also really sad and painful to watch the patients and families that you care for be targeted.”

Practice Gutted After Optum Takeover

Nearly a decade after Optum/UnitedHealth […]