Thursday, September 5th, 2024

Surviving a school shooting: Impacts on the mental health, education, and earnings of American youth

Author:     Maya Rossin-Slater
Source:     Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research
Publication Date:     June, 2022
 Link: Surviving a school shooting: Impacts on the mental health, education, and earnings of American youth
Stephan:  

This paper was published in 2022, but is the latest I could find, in the academic literature, and I doubt very much its conclusions have changed in the subsquent months. Fear of being shot while in school, according to Pew Research Center is now a top concern of American students. My wife and I were talking about this having tea this afternoon, trying to imagine what it would be like to be afraid of being shot in school, something unheard of when we were in school. Or how we would counsel and comfort our children if we had young children today. I just don’t, can’t, comprehend how this continues with nothing being done.

School shooting survivors Credit: ABC News

Key Takeaways

  • More than 100,000 American children attended a school at which a shooting took place in 2018 and 2019.
  • Research indicates a higher rate of antidepressant use among those exposed to a school shooting in the years following the gun violence.
  • School shootings lead to drops in student enrollment and a decline in average test scores.
  • School shootings also lead to an increase in student absenteeism and the likelihood of needing to repeat a grade in the two following years.
  • Students exposed to shootings at their schools are less likely to graduate high school, go to college, and graduate college, and they are less likely to be employed and have lower earnings in their mid-20s.

s America reels from yet another school shooting — this one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — much of the public discussion has centered on the lives lost: 19 children and 2 teachers. The Uvalde massacre is the second deadliest on record, following the 2012 shooting at […]

