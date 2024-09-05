Surviving a school shooting: Impacts on the mental health, education, and earnings of American youth

Stephan:

This paper was published in 2022, but is the latest I could find, in the academic literature, and I doubt very much its conclusions have changed in the subsquent months. Fear of being shot while in school, according to Pew Research Center is now a top concern of American students. My wife and I were talking about this having tea this afternoon, trying to imagine what it would be like to be afraid of being shot in school, something unheard of when we were in school. Or how we would counsel and comfort our children if we had young children today. I just don’t, can’t, comprehend how this continues with nothing being done.