Russia backed widespread election interference scheme, DOJ says

What I see new in this DOJ report is not that Putin and his Russian government are trying to get criminal Trump elected, it is the blatant treasonous involvement in his schemes of MAGAt Republicans lobbyists and media, and politicians for that matter. We have a portion of the U.S. political system who are openly traitors as this report and public comments by these individuals confirms.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on August 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it is seizing 32 domains tied to a Russian influence campaign accused of spreading propaganda to influence voters in U.S. and foreign elections.

Why it matters: Members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle directed Russian companies to promote disinformation as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 election, the Justice Department alleged.

“The sites we are seizing today were filled with Russian government propaganda that had been created by the Kremlin to reduce international support for Ukraine, bolster pro-Russian policies and interests, and influence voters in the United States and other countries,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Wednesday.

Driving the news: The DOJ also announced charges Wednesday against Russian nationals connected to an alleged scheme to influence U.S. audiences with content that included hidden Russian […]