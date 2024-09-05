Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead

The first week of school, students have barely gotten their new text books, and we have already had a school mass murder; the 45th school mass murder this year. And where did a 14-year-old get the gun? And yet in states controlled by Republicans it is getting easier and easier to carry a concealed gun with no license, no training, and to own an assault rifle war weapon. What kind of politician sees these mass shootings happen, and yet chooses to do nothing about it? Look at the difference in the responses of Harris and criminal Trump.

Apalacchee High School Students Credit: Apalachee High School

WINDER, GEORGIA — The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.

The suspect is a student at Apalachee High School who will be charged with murder and will be handled as an adult as he moves through the criminal justice system, Hosey and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith added.

Two teachers and two students were killed, Hosey said. Nine other victims were taken to hospitals, according to the officials.

The gunfire sent students and faculty desperately scurrying for cover as schools across the county went into lockdown and parents scrambled for information.

Wednesday’s shooting is the deadliest of the 45 school shootings so far this calendar year, according to a CNN analysis. It is one of 11 school shootings with four or more deaths since 2008, when CNN first started tracking school shootings.

