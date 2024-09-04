‘Rush’ hour isn’t what it used to be. Working 10-to-4 is the new 9-to-5, commuting data shows

Here is another emerging trend. Our culture is changing. We are becoming two quite different countries in a single nation. Gender and racial relations are changing. Our wealth inequality has produced an luxurious elite of money and vast peasantry of financial stress. It is making us a medieval culture. How the election comes out will determine how all these trends develop, but the United States that I and most of you readers grew up in is gone.

Afternoon commuters sit in traffic on southbound Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego on March 12, 2024.

Credit: Kevin Carter / Getty



“Rush” hour isn’t what it used to be.

Commuters are going in later and leaving earlier, according to traffic data.

With more flexible work arrangements, going to the office for only part of the day, or “coffee badging” is now common.

“Rush” hour isn’t what it used to be.

As more commuters settle into flexible working arrangements, fewer workers are making early morning or early evening trips compared to pre-pandemic traffic patterns

The traditional American 9-to-5 has shifted to 10-to-4, according to the 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard released in June by INRIX Inc., a traffic-data analysis firm.

Midday trips are the new normal

“There is less of a morning commute, less of an evening commute and much more afternoon activity,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst and author of the report. “This is more of the new normal.”

Now, there is a “midday rush hour,” the INRIX report found, with almost as many trips to and from the office being made at noon as there are at […]