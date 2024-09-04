Phoenix’s streak of reaching at least 100 degrees hits 100 days

And here we have the reason developing new technologies is so critical. Frankly, I don’t know how anyone lives in Phoenix anymore.

Credit: KTAR News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — This summer, Phoenix has set a new benchmark for extreme heat, with the temperature reaching at least 100 degrees for the 100th consecutive day on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service uses its station at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for the city’s official readings. It hit 100 there around 11 a.m.

The last day the thermometer at the airport didn’t reach 100 degrees was May 26, when the high was 99 degrees.

The current streak has obliterated the city’s previous record of 76 consecutive days at or above 100 degrees from 1993.

Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the NWS, said there is no immediate relief to the string of hot temperatures in sight.

The heat wave is still going strong with new records around the corner

Phoenix will set another heat standard the next time it reaches 110 degrees.

In 2023, Phoenix saw a record 54 days with temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

Phoenix matched that mark when it topped out at 110 on Friday. Broken down, that 2024 number is […]