Convicted fraudsters launch AI lobbying firm using fake names

I warned you this weaponization of misinformation (see SR archive) was happening and getting worse and worse as time went on. Here is the latest and one of the most blatant scams using social media and AI, that I have seen. The internet, and particularly social media, have become very murky and dangerous places to visit. Be very careful and check and double check what you read.

Jacob Wohl (right) and Jack Burkman often spend time at Washington-area bars and cigar clubs where lobbyists hang out to try to drum up business, according to former employees. Credit: wohl-1 / Flickr / Creative Commons

A Washington startup pitched as a service to integrate AI into lobbying is covertly run by a pair of well-known, far-right conspiracy theorists and convicted felons who are using pseudonyms in their new business, according to four former employees as well as photo and email evidence.

LobbyMatic was founded last year by Jacob Wohl, who in 2022 was convicted along with his longtime associate Jack Burkman of felony telecom fraud after running a robocall campaign in largely Black neighborhoods in several states telling people not to vote by mail. An Ohio judge ordered them to spend 500 hours registering people to vote, and the Federal Communications Commission fined them $5 million.

