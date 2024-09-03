Convicted fraudsters launch AI lobbying firm using fake names

A Washington startup pitched as a service to integrate AI into lobbying is covertly run by a pair of well-known, far-right conspiracy theorists and convicted felons who are using pseudonyms in their new business, according to four former employees as well as photo and email evidence.
LobbyMatic was founded last year by Jacob Wohl, who in 2022 was convicted along with his longtime associate Jack Burkman of felony telecom fraud after running a robocall campaign in largely Black neighborhoods in several states telling people not to vote by mail. An Ohio judge ordered them to spend 500 hours registering people to vote, and the Federal Communications Commission fined them $5 million.
In his role as a founder and CEO of the new firm, Wohl […]
Excellent Article. The question is what will be done by law enforcement? Will they be charged with fraud? Will there be a trial? These are the follow-up questions which are important to have answered. Without closure the public only gains a sense of mistrust, but zero sense that authorities are interested in justice.