Why Americans stopped moving

Here is the first report I have seen on something I had suspected but not been able to find reliable data on. I see this trend as yet another function of what is happening to the United States because of our grotesque wealth inequality and the reality that as a culture we have no social priority more important than greed and profit. If this is to end we must once again become a society where fostering wellbeing is social goal and purpose. In November, we are going to find out which path we will go down.

The share of Americans moving has reached its lowest in history — and it doesn’t look like it’s climbing back up anytime soon.

Why it matters: Moving — across town, across the state and across the country — for new jobs and better lives was once a common part of American life. Now, staying put longer is the norm.

By the numbers: In the 1960s, around 1 in 5 Americans moved each year, according to the Brookings Institution.

As of 2022, that’s fallen to 8.7% — even accounting for the pandemic-era moves out of big coastal cities and into places like the Sun Belt.

Breaking it down: A collision of key demographic, social and economic trends is driving the decline, William Frey, senior demographer at Brookings, tells Axios.