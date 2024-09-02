Why Americans stopped moving

The share of Americans moving has reached its lowest in history — and it doesn’t look like it’s climbing back up anytime soon.
Why it matters: Moving — across town, across the state and across the country — for new jobs and better lives was once a common part of American life. Now, staying put longer is the norm.
By the numbers: In the 1960s, around 1 in 5 Americans moved each year, according to the Brookings Institution.
- As of 2022, that’s fallen to 8.7% — even accounting for the pandemic-era moves out of big coastal cities and into places like the Sun Belt.
Breaking it down: A collision of key demographic, social and economic trends is driving the decline, William Frey, senior demographer at Brookings, tells Axios.
- Younger people, who are responsible for the bulk of local, inter-county moves, are living with their parents for longer and delaying marriage and starting families.
- America as a whole is aging. The population is […]
As the article states: “The bottom line: The history of America has often been one of packing up in search of a better life. As opportunities spread out, or stagnate, that’s happening less than ever before.”
Opportunity has dried up for the young. The wealthy have eaten their future away and spent it in tax cuts, foreign wars, and “trade deals”. The elites have no intention of giving anything back. Their greed will not allow it. This has been a bipartisan effort. Want change? Think and act outside the box.
