The real reason corporate media won’t cover Trump’s attacks on democracy

This essay by a retired newsman closely reflects my own feelings: What happened to journalists in the United States that they treat this election like a horse race between equals. It is nothing like that. Who could have imagined in the over two centuries of our nation’s history that in the third decade of the 21st century one of the candidates would be a convicted rapist, multiple felon, multiple-bankrupt traitor, and con artist, committed along with the party putting him forward to ending our democracy, and that this would not be the biggest story since the Second World War? I read The New York Times, and The Washington Post and all the other major newspapers, and watch MSNBC, CNN, and Fox Propaganda. With the possible exception of Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, none of them are covering the news correctly. And, as a country, we are very much the worse for journalism’s failure.

We need to talk about the abominable headline below: Trump Can Win on Character, and how it is we have come to the fatal point where The New York Times and our broken mainstream media seem to need the America-attacking Donald Trump a helluva lot more than the America-attacking Donald Trump seems to need The New York Times and our broken mainstream media.

During the past few, rocky years my feelings about the newspaper I grew up reading as a kid — the paper that influenced me more than any other to become a newspaperman — in the New Jersey suburbs have evolved from surprise, to shock, to disappointment, to anger, to rage, to complete revulsion …

Aside from platforming maniacal, caustic headlines topping spurious content like the one above (which I promise to get to in a minute), this newspaper’s inability to spot the biggest news story of our lifetimes, and treat it with the heft it deserves, is journalistic malpractice, and […]