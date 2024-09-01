Why Trump’s new trading cards are a very bad bet

Convicted rapist and felon, and committer of treason, multiple-bankrupt, and worker cheater, Donald Trump is something from the darkest part of the American Id. Phony steak deals, phony university deals, vulgar gold gym shoes, and on and on, and now trading cards and pieces of one of his suits. Running for the Presidency is a scam to keep himself out of prison, should he win the Presidency the scams and grifts will be endless. I do not see how any voter, of any gender or color could vote for him, yet I know millions will. The media is covered with shame for their poor journalism about him, and what was once the Republican Party is now nothing more than a scammer’s cult. As a society we are very sick, and we need to elect Kamala President for President. Not because she is a perfect politician, she certainly isn’t, but she is oriented towards social policies that promote wellbeing, and that is the path to healing ourselves as a nation.

Screenshot of a digital trading card (NFT) of Donald Trump revealing a monogrammed bodysuit and fire blazing out of his eyes.

Credit: Collect Trump Cards

Trading cards have had a healthy resurgence in the past five years. Parents are collecting with their children, card shows are happening all over the country, and private equity and venture capital is flowing into trading card grading companies, auction houses and events.

At the moment it seems everybody wants in on the trading card business, including former President Donald Trump, who recently announced he will be selling a new collection of digital trading cards, called the “America First Collection,” on his website. The Trump trading card NFT’s will feature 50 new portraits of the former president, according to a promotional video Trump shared on Truth Social showing images of the cards with him dancing, holding bitcoins, standing next to a buffalo or a lion, and striking various poses.

By now we’ve learned that mass production and proliferation of trading cards can be […]