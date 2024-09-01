Why Trump’s new trading cards are a very bad bet

Convicted rapist and felon, and committer of treason, multiple-bankrupt, and worker cheater, Donald Trump is something from the darkest part of the American Id. Phony steak deals, phony university deals, vulgar gold gym shoes, and on and on, and now trading cards and pieces of one of his suits. Running for the Presidency is a scam to keep himself out of prison, should he win the Presidency the scams and grifts will be endless. I do not see how any voter, of any gender or color could vote for him, yet I know millions will. The media is covered with shame for their poor journalism about him, and what was once the Republican Party is now nothing more than a scammer’s cult. As a society we are very sick, and we need to elect Kamala President for President. Not because she is a perfect politician, she certainly isn’t, but she is oriented towards social policies that promote wellbeing, and that is the path to healing ourselves as a nation.
Trading cards have had a healthy resurgence in the past five years. Parents are collecting with their children, card shows are happening all over the country, and private equity and venture capital is flowing into trading card grading companies, auction houses and events.
At the moment it seems everybody wants in on the trading card business, including former President Donald Trump, who recently announced he will be selling a new collection of digital trading cards, called the “America First Collection,” on his website. The Trump trading card NFT’s will feature 50 new portraits of the former president, according to a promotional video Trump shared on Truth Social showing images of the cards with him dancing, holding bitcoins, standing next to a buffalo or a lion, and striking various poses.
Trump is a scam artist, that’s very true. Why is he successful? Because he has been articulating the anger felt, and the marginalization felt by millions. All due to the decades long policy of the duopoly. That’s why unvetted candidates are so dangerous. They speak truth to the rawest parts of the population. But there is also a larger lesson here: This is what politics in the US has become. All show, all grift, no substance. That’s why the Democrats refused to allow competition during primary season. One of the contenders might tell the truth of what’s really going on. It’s why Kamala had to be selected without a single vote from the populous. It’s why she has been hiding on her bus. There is no substance here. Trump sells fake products, but so does Kamala reprising the Obama hopey changy thing, selling fake policy. Rhetoric with no substance. This is the job of the Democratic party – over promise, under deliver. Cause the supporter to be “disappointed” that the leader didn’t do better. But mostly the job of the Democratic party is to provide false hope for the future. Gotta keep the scam goin’ This is what American politics has devolved into because we have a Oligarchy, not a Democracy. We have a non-representative Republic. Want change? Think outside the box.