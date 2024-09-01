‘This Is Crazy’: Aid Groups Prepare To Fight Polio In Gaza

Polio. This is what the Israeli genocide is doing to the Palestinians in Gaza. This is evil, and the United States is complicit in this because we are providing the weapons the Israelis are using. Write Kamala Harris please and tell her this must stop.

Medical workers are seen in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Health care personnel in the besieged enclave are struggling to continue to support its population.

Credit: Ashraf Amra / Anadolu / Getty

On Thursday, the United Nations announced a plan to try to address one of the most terrifying consequences of Israel’s U.S.-backed offensive war in the Gaza Strip: the return of the feared poliovirus to the Palestinian territory.

Health experts call the U.N. campaign a hugely important bid to protect hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza and to shield neighboring communities — but they are unsure whether it will work, as fighting between Israel and Gaza-based militant group Hamas continues.

Polio had been wiped out in Gaza as it has in much of the world, with its last case reported 25 years ago. Yet Israel’s military operation, which followed a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, destroyed the area’s water and medical facilities and forced nearly 2 million people out of their homes. This created conditions in which the virus […]