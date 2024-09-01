The thrill of AI is fading — and Wall Street is getting a little more clear-eyed about its actual value

The world’s leading AI chip producer, Nvidia, just delivered a slam dunk earnings report that most businesses would be jealous of. Sales rose 122% in the second quarter. Profits doubled. The outlook for the current quarter? Strong.
In short: The numbers were fantastic.
Yet Nvidia’s shares (NVDA) slumped 7% after its earnings came out Wednesday night, and they stayed down Thursday. For a stock that’s up more than 150% for the year, that’s nothing to fret over.
But the dip says a lot more about Wall Street than it does about Nvidia.
Here’s the deal: Wall Street has been all aboard the AI hype train for the better part of the last 18 months. Wherever investors see potential AI profit, they’re throwing money at it.
Nvidia, once a relatively niche computer chip maker, has been the biggest beneficiary of […]