‘Fearful for my safety’: Women who accused Trump’s campaign chief of harassment speak out

In MAGAt controlled states election workers, like the staff woman at the Arlington National Cemetery as well as individuals, particularly women, involved in the election system are being threatened. As this article describes, many are too frightened to complain about the harassment they have received. This is how fascism operates. Look at prime examples of racist fascism, Governor Abbott and Attorney General Paxton and how they are behaving in Texas that is a majority minority state. Only 40% of the population are White. They are using intimidation, as news report after news report is describing to stay in power.

Trump confidant Corey Lewandowski testifying before the House Judiciary Committee in September 2019

Credit: PBS NewsHour / YouTube

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump brought in a familiar face to help salvage his campaign: Corey Lewandowski. But the new Trump campaign chief is now facing a wave of scrutiny over his recent past.

A detailed Washington Post report shows that Lewandowski — who has been dogged by allegations of sexual harassment for years — is reigniting fear among the women who publicly accused him of battery and misconduct. One of those women is 35 year-old Trashelle Odom, who said Lewandowski made “multiple inappropriate, aggressive, violent and unwanted sexual comments” while sitting next to her at a 2021 charity dinner in Las Vegas.

Odom said that Lewandowski specifically boasted about the size of his genitalia and his sexual stamina and claimed his proximity to Trump gave him the ability to “destroy anyone.” The Post reported […]